Uzbekistan, China boost regional investment ties with new infrastructure plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 15. Governor of the Fergana region Khayrullo Bozorov held talks with Wang Xiya, head of the Chinese company Xinjiang Xiya Jianking Keji Co., Ltd., to discuss prospective projects planned for implementation in the Furqat district, Trend reports.

Wang articulated appreciation for the hospitable reception and disclosed that the organization is undertaking an initiative to enhance and digitize the wastewater management infrastructure in the Furqat district. He also highlighted the organization’s strategic focus on renovation initiatives and emphasized that investment prospects throughout the region are undergoing meticulous evaluation, with the aim of executing proactive capital allocations.



Governor Bozorov emphasized that synergistic collaboration with Chinese entrepreneurs has yielded substantive outcomes in various high-potential initiatives. He underscored the criticality of the novel initiatives for the region's advancement and guaranteed comprehensive backing for their execution.



The governor further drove home that, contingent upon the successful execution of the Furqat district initiative, analogous ventures could be proliferated across additional districts. During the convening, the stakeholders formulated actionable strategies and reached a consensus on protocols to guarantee the project's prompt initiation.

This initiative takes place against the backdrop of broader efforts to strengthen economic ties between Uzbekistan and China. In the previous fiscal year, bilateral trade exceeded $13 billion, and both countries reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their national leaderships, underscoring ongoing cooperation across multiple sectors

