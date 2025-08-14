Centrum Air in Uzbekistan set to kick off direct flights between Tashkent and Copenhagen

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 14. Come October 2, 2025, Uzbekistan’s private airline Centrum Air will spread its wings and kick off direct flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and Denmark, Trend reports.

The flights will be up and running twice a week—on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Centrum Air is an emergent private carrier hailing from Uzbekistan, strategically positioned for global market penetration and dedicated to enhancing the accessibility of air transportation services. The airline synergizes cost-effective pricing structures, optimized timetables, and superior service delivery, concurrently augmenting its operational footprint across pivotal global markets. The airline's operational inventory presently encompasses a total of 11 state-of-the-art airframes.

