Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural processing industry flourishes in 7M2025
From January throught July 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural processing sector experienced stable growth, with the food industry significantly increasing its production. This sector continues to strengthen its role in the national economy, contributing to improved food security and enhanced export potential.
