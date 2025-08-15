Azerbaijan details performance of catering facilities in its Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur

In 2024, 888 catering businesses operated in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, up 17.6 percent from 2023. Of these, 886 were in Karabakh and two in Eastern Zangezur. Nationwide, 25,850 catering entities were active, a four percent increase from the previous year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register