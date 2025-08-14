Uzbekistan-France cooperation reaches new heights with major joint initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 14. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and France has skyrocketed in recent years, with joint projects featuring France’s top companies and organizations surpassing a whopping $10 billion, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

This was announced during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Uzbekistan Aurélia Bouchez, who is wrapping up her diplomatic mission in the country.

The Head of State highlighted the Ambassador’s fruitful work and personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations. It was noted the back-and-forth high-level visits have taken Uzbekistan-France cooperation to the next level, adding some meat to the bones with solid initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, in recognition of her significant contribution to fostering friendship and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and France, President Mirziyoyev awarded Ambassador Bouchez the “Dostlik” (Friendship) Order.

Ambassador Bouchez expressed deep gratitude to the president for the high recognition of her diplomatic mission and sincerely thanked him for the strong support extended to the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation.

