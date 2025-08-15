Albania sees modest population growth in Q2 2025
Albania recorded a slight natural population increase in the second quarter of 2025, with 48 more births than deaths. While overall births and deaths declined compared to the same period last year, Tiranë prefecture led in population growth, and Korçë saw the largest decline.
