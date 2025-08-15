Kazakhstan sees strong trade growth in 1H2025, led by wholesale sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 15. From January through June 2025, Kazakhstan recorded growth in trade and industrial activity, with trade volume increasing by 8.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024 (8.4 percent), Trend reports via the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Wholesale trade increased by 9.5 percent, accounting for more than 66 percent of the overall growth. Retail trade showed an increase of 6.6 percent. The highest dynamics were recorded in the Kostanay region (+17.6 percent), the North Kazakhstan region (+12 percent), and Astana (+9.2 percent). The main drivers of growth were sales of grain, agrochemicals, food products, fuel, pharmaceuticals, and machinery.

Industrial production grew by 6.9 percent. Positive dynamics were noted in all regions of the country. Leaders were the Zhambyl region (+18.2 percent), the North Kazakhstan region (+14.9 percent), the cities of Shymkent (+15.8 percent) and Almaty (+13.5 percent), as well as the Turkestan region (+12.3 percent).

The manufacturing industry saw a growth of 6.1 percent. Significant contributions came from mechanical engineering (+14 percent), food production (+9.2 percent), petroleum products (+8.6 percent), chemical industry (+6 percent), and metallurgy (+1.3 percent).

According to analysts, these indicators signal a stable recovery of the economy and an increase in business activity in the country. In the coming months, the government plans to strengthen measures to support priority sectors, which is expected to help consolidate the achieved results and create a foundation for sustainable economic growth in the long term.