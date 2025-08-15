Kazakhstan, Tajikistan explore new horizons in trade and investment cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 15. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan, Valikhan Turekhanov, recently met with Sultan Rakhimzoda, who chairs the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.



They also noted the progress of joint investment projects in various sectors and participation in investment-related events.

“The results of the 19th session of the Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Astana were positively assessed. The parties also acknowledged broad prospects for trade cooperation between the two countries,” the statement reads.

Concluding the session, Sultan Rakhimzoda extended an invitation to the Kazakh delegation to engage proactively in the forthcoming "Dushanbe International Investment Forum—2025," scheduled for October 2025.



The aggregate trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan for the fiscal year 2024 reached a substantial $1.2 billion, reflecting a robust growth trajectory of 7.4 percent relative to the preceding year, 2023. Kazakhstan ranks among the foremost trading allies of Tajikistan.

