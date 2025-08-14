SOCAR Türkiye, Turkish Airlines expand co-op on sustainable aviation fuel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. SOCAR Türkiye CEO Elchin Ibadov and Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Trend reports.

According to SOCAR Türkiye, the agreement will expand the existing partnership with Turkish Airlines in the aviation fuel sector, including SAF, and will also create a foundation for larger-scale projects aimed at advancing sustainable development goals in the region.

“We are proud to bring our vision of sustainable development, presented at last year’s COP29 conference in Azerbaijan, to life through concrete projects in Türkiye.

With the high production capacity of our STAR Refinery group, advanced processing technologies, modern digitalized production processes, and active R&D efforts, we have a strong and competitive infrastructure for SAF production,” the company said in a statement.