Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. The Balkans

Croatian Air Force sends Canadair to Montenegro for firefighting mission (PHOTO)

The Balkans Materials 14 August 2025 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Croatian Air Force sends Canadair to Montenegro for firefighting mission (PHOTO)
Photo: Defense Ministry of Croatia

Follow Trend on

Abdul Karimkhanov
Abdul Karimkhanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Following the Croatian Government’s decision allowing the Armed Forces to cross the border for humanitarian aid abroad, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ivan Anušić issued an order for deployment, Trend reports.

The order sends Croatian Air Force firefighting aircraft to Montenegro to assist in combating wildfires.

One Canadair CL-415 firefighting aircraft, with a crew from the 855th Firefighting Squadron of the 93rd Wing of the Croatian Air Force, is being sent today, August 13, 2025, to Montenegro to provide firefighting assistance.

The three-member Canadair crew, consisting of two pilots and one flight technician, will fly to the fire site in Montenegro, with a return to Croatia planned today after completing the firefighting mission.

“We are ready to carry out all the tasks set before us, especially if by doing so we help protect property and human lives,” said the commander of the forces being sent to Montenegro today.

It should be recalled that another Croatian Air Force Canadair was engaged yesterday, August 12, 2025, in firefighting operations in Montenegro.

Croatian Air Force sends Canadair to Montenegro for firefighting mission (PHOTO)
Croatian Air Force sends Canadair to Montenegro for firefighting mission (PHOTO)
Croatian Air Force sends Canadair to Montenegro for firefighting mission (PHOTO)
Croatian Air Force sends Canadair to Montenegro for firefighting mission (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more