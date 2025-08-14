Baku to host next "From Village to City" agriculture fair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The next "From Village to City" fair will take place in Baku on August 16 and 17. The event is organized by the Agricultural Procurement and Supply OJSC, which is under the Ministry of Agriculture, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

The fair is held annually to help local farmers expand their sales and to provide city residents with fresh, high-quality products.

Around 30 farmers from about 20 districts will participate, offering roughly 90 types of agricultural and food products. The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan will oversee the safety and quality of all products. Visitors will also be able to have items tested on-site at a mobile food laboratory.

The fair will run from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on both days at 5 Fatali Khan Khoysky Street, Narimanov District, near the Ganjlik metro station. All participating farmers will be provided with scales, counters, and other necessary equipment free of charge.