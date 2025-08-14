Turkmenistan on its path to infrastructure transformation with AIIB backing - key details and prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. As part of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), held on August 5–8, 2025, in Awaza, Turkmenistan, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) officially invited Turkmenistan to become a full member. This invitation opens new prospects for the country to access large-scale investments and advanced technologies.

Membership in the AIIB will provide Turkmenistan with direct access to one of the world’s largest international sources of infrastructure financing. Since its launch in 2016, the bank has approved projects worth over $60 billion across more than 35 countries, with operations in Central Asia showing steady growth. In 2024 alone, the region received around $2.8 billion in financing, covering railway infrastructure development, energy systems, and logistics chains. As a member, Turkmenistan will be able to shape financing priorities and attract capital for both national and cross-border initiatives. Moreover, the AIIB employs co-financing mechanisms with institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, reducing borrowing costs through combined lending models.

By the end of 2024, Turkmenistan’s GDP growth reached around 5.8 percent, driven mainly by natural gas exports and activity in the construction sector. However, the oil and gas industry continues to dominate the economic structure, making diversification a priority for the 2025–2030 period. According to the World Bank, Central Asian countries will need up to $20 billion in investments for green energy development by 2030, with Turkmenistan potentially accounting for a significant share. Participation in the AIIB could provide a substantial portion of these funds, particularly for renewable energy, transport, and logistics projects.

If Turkmenistan manages to attract an average of about $1.5 billion annually through AIIB support programs starting in 2025, by 2030 this could increase non-resource exports by 15–20 percent. Growth would be achieved through improved logistics, infrastructure modernization, and the creation of new production capacities.

Transport connectivity is one of the key areas of cooperation. The AIIB sees significant potential in the development of high-speed rail links, which could cut cargo delivery times by 40 percent, boosting the competitiveness of Turkmen carriers on routes between China, the Caspian region, and the Persian Gulf states. The modernization of road routes towards Kazakhstan and Iran would further strengthen Turkmenistan’s role within the International North–South Transport Corridor.

The AIIB also supports infrastructure digitalization, including funding for the automation of customs procedures, the introduction of electronic cargo tracking systems, and the creation of “smart” logistics hubs. These initiatives would improve trade efficiency and reinforce Turkmenistan’s position in regional supply chains.

In the infrastructure sector, one of the most significant projects could be the construction of a high-speed railway network spanning about 600 kilometers, with investment volumes of approximately $1.2–1.5 billion. This would connect key industrial centers and optimize freight transport. Modernizing power transmission systems could add about 1,500 MW of cross-border capacity and increase electricity exports by roughly 15 percent by 2027. The development of solar and wind power plants, with investments of $500–700 million, could boost renewable energy generation by 1.2 GW and raise the share of clean energy from less than 1 percent in 2024 to 12 percent by 2030. At the same time, the reconstruction of around 1,000 kilometers of highways could reduce transportation costs by 20 percent and make the country more attractive to international logistics companies.

Membership in the AIIB will provide Turkmenistan with access to long-term financing and advanced technological solutions. With the consistent implementation of investment projects, the country will be able to accelerate infrastructure modernization, diversify its export structure, and strengthen its role in both regional and global transport and energy systems.