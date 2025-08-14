Iran sets goal to boost imports, exports, and transit via Astara port

In the current Iranian year (March 21, 2025 – March 20, 2026), boosting imports, exports, and transit of goods through Astara district in Gilan province, northern Iran, has been set as a key goal, said Gilan Governor Hadi Haqshenas during a visit to Astara.

