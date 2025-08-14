Iran invests in new wind power plant projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The capacity of wind power plants in Iran is planned to be increased by at least 50 megawatts by next summer, Mohsen Tarzatalab, Iran's Deputy Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Iranian Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the construction of the wind power plant will be financed by a local investor.

Tarztalab stated that a total of 30,000 megawatts of renewable energy power plants are planned to be built across the country. Of these, 25,000 megawatts will be provided by solar panels and 5,000 megawatts by wind turbines.

However, the official noted that the cost of wind turbines is approximately 2.2 times higher than the cost of solar panels. Under current conditions, it is difficult to secure these funds.

The potential for electricity generation by wind power plants in Iran is about 370 megawatt-hours. The country's largest wind power plant is located in the province of Qazvin. Its electricity generation capacity is 61.2 megawatt-hours.