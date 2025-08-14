Azerbaijan reveals amount of deals made at Bloomberg in 1H2025
In the first half of the year, Azerbaijan’s unsecured interbank market saw 2,148 transactions totaling 41.4 billion manat ($24.3 billion). About 95 percent of these were completed within one to three days. Compared to last year, transaction volume rose by 26% and the number of deals by 55 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy