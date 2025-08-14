Azerbaijan reveals amount of deals made at Bloomberg in 1H2025

In the first half of the year, Azerbaijan’s unsecured interbank market saw 2,148 transactions totaling 41.4 billion manat ($24.3 billion). About 95 percent of these were completed within one to three days. Compared to last year, transaction volume rose by 26% and the number of deals by 55 percent.

