Azerbaijani oil drops in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, fell by $0.73, or 1.08%, from the previous level to $66.72 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude declined by $0.71, or 1.08%, to $65.18 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $0.73, or 1.31%, to $54.86 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $0.67, or 1%, to $66.91 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.