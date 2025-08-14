EIA sees stable U.S. gas output amid growing LNG demand
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says rising natural gas production has contributed to higher-than-expected inventory levels, with production growth particularly strong in key shale regions. According to the agency’s latest outlook, marketed natural gas production is expected to increase by 3% in 2025 compared with 2024.
