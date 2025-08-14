Agreement putting RKDF bonds on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange

BISHKEK. Kyrgyzstan, August 14. The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE), and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation, Trend reports via KSE.

The agreement was signed by Marat Pirnazarov, Chairman of the State Financial Supervision Service; Aida Chodulova, Acting President of the KSE; and Artem Novikov, Chairman of the Board of the RKDF.

The memorandum delineates the parameters for the issuance of RKDF bonds and their strategic placement within the KSE platform ecosystem. The Financial Supervision Service reaffirmed its dedication to bolstering state registration protocols for the bond prospectus, whereas the KSE is focused on guaranteeing the prompt listing of RKDF bonds and optimizing their trading activities on the exchange.



The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE), inaugurated in 1995, serves as the principal venue for securities transactions within the jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan. It enables the execution of transactions involving sovereign and corporate debt securities, equities, and various financial derivatives. The KSE serves as a pivotal entity in the enhancement of the nation’s capital market ecosystem, facilitating investment flows and augmenting transparency in fiscal operations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel