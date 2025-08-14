Azerbaijan carries out ongoing demining in liberated Gazakh villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. In the liberated villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, 157 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in response to a request from Trend.

During the operations, a total of 1,140 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized, including 995 anti-personnel mines, 97 anti-tank mines, and 48 other unexploded devices.

The villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili, which had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years, were returned to Azerbaijan in May of this year.

The return of these territories followed an agreement reached by the Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation commission on April 19, 2024. As a result, a 12.7-kilometer border line was established, and the 6.5-square-kilometer areas of the four Gazakh villages were restored to Azerbaijani control.