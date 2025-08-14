Talks on Tajik-Russian export cooperation highlight Khatlon logistics center

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 14. Plans to create a joint export and logistics center in Tajikistan’s Khatlon region were at the forefront of discussions between Bahriddin Sirojiddinzoda, Director of the Export Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Alexander Rybas, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Tajikistan, Trend reports via the export agency.

The meeting kicked off with discussions aimed at ramping up trade cooperation and bringing in Russian companies and banks to back the construction and operation of the center.

The Russian Trade Representative articulated his preparedness to facilitate the procurement of financial resources for the initiative. Both parties underscored Tajikistan’s capacity for the exportation of early and seasonal agronomic commodities, alongside industrial merchandise, and accentuated the enthusiasm for synergistic endeavors with prominent Russian trading hubs.



Tajikistan has been progressively enhancing its logistical frameworks and export conduits in recent years to bolster regional commerce and optimize access to global markets. Strategic undertakings have encompassed the formation of logistical nodes in pivotal areas like Sughd and Dushanbe, designed to optimize the throughput of agrarian commodities, textile goods, and mineral resources.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel