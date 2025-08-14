Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan boosts real estate registration deals in 7M2025
During the first seven months of 2025, 129 non-residential buildings and 2,528 land plots were registered in Azerbaijani Nakhchivan’s real estate register. The number of private homes registered reached 2,245, along with 24 property complexes. Compared to the same period in 2024, non-residential buildings grew by 43.3 percent, land plots by 0.7 percent, private homes by 7.1 percent, and property complexes by 9 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy