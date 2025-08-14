Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan boosts real estate registration deals in 7M2025

During the first seven months of 2025, 129 non-residential buildings and 2,528 land plots were registered in Azerbaijani Nakhchivan’s real estate register. The number of private homes registered reached 2,245, along with 24 property complexes. Compared to the same period in 2024, non-residential buildings grew by 43.3 percent, land plots by 0.7 percent, private homes by 7.1 percent, and property complexes by 9 percent.

