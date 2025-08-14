Kazakhstan rolls out plans to ramp up Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan by 2026
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan held a meeting between Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov and Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Bakhtiyor Ibragimov to discuss energy cooperation. Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit partner for Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan was emphasized, with volumes expected to reach 11 billion m³ by 2026.
