Yelo Bank launches microcredit training & internship program

Yelo Bank is launching the next phase of its Yelo School project — an initiative designed to support the professional development of young talent.



Following the previous three-month training and internship program focused on retail banking, 8 successful participants were hired by Yelo Bank. The upcoming phase will shift its focus to the microcredit sector, offering new opportunities for growth and specialization.



This three-month program is open to candidates with higher, secondary, or vocational education. Participants will gain hands-on experience working with microbusiness clients, develop practical skills in a real banking environment, and deepen their understanding of microcredit operations.



At the end of the program, top-performing participants will be offered career opportunities at Yelo Bank.



Registration link: http://bit.ly/ylschlmcr.



Application deadline: August 31, 2025



Yelo Bank remains committed to empowering young professionals and uncovering new talent in the banking industry. To stay updated on future initiatives, follow the Yelo Team page on social media.



