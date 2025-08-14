AzerGold CJSC implements environmental initiative aimed at dust control on haul routes (PHOTO)

AzerGold CJSC has implemented a new environmental initiative focused on dust control along haul routes, aimed at protecting the environment and enhancing the well-being of residents. Thus, the Company has applied a special dust suppressant reagent called Dustex to unpaved roads covering about 15 kilometres, surrounding Zurnabad village of Goygol region, Ganja settlement, and the village of Gushchu in Dashkasan.

Dustex is widely used in international practice on unpaved roads, construction sites, and mining areas to control dust. This product is entirely composed of natural, plant-derived ingredients, making it ecologically safe, biodegradable, and non-toxic to soil and groundwater. It leaves no trace in the environment and is effective at suppressing dust in dry and windy weather conditions.

This initiative contributes to the well-being of rural residents, promotes the preservation of ecological balance in the region, and significantly reduces the need for water in controlling dust levels.

This effort is part of AzerGold CJSC’s sustainable development and Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. The project will be continued in cooperation with local communities and different endeavours will be made to support environmental protection and public welfare.