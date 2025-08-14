Pakistan to always value and remember Azerbaijan's steadfast support, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Pakistan will always value and remember the steadfast support of the government and people of Azerbaijan, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a reception in Baku marking Pakistan’s Independence Day.

“After Pakistan’s decisive victory over Indian aggression, the world saw how, on May 28 this year — a special day for both Azerbaijan and Pakistan — our two countries, together with Türkiye, celebrated in Lachin.

Just as Azerbaijan continued its successful path toward the liberation of Karabakh, Pakistan is also committed to defending the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir, which remain illegally occupied by India,” the ambassador noted.