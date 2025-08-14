Iran announces reduction in aggregate gold imports
Iran’s gold imports dropped by 27.3 percent in value and 45.4 percent in weight during the first four months of the Iranian year. The country imported 12 tons of gold worth $1.07 billion in this period. Last year, imports were 22 tons valued at $1.47 billion.
