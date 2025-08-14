Latvian export value drops to lowest level since 2023
Latvia’s export value dropped to its lowest level in two years this June, as declines in key sectors such as agriculture, wood products, and metals outweighed gains in other categories. The latest figures point to a sharp monthly contraction, despite overall growth in the first half of 2025.
