Azerbaijani industrial output value surges in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur for 1H2025
From January through June 2025, Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions produced industrial products worth 233.8 million manat ($137 million). This marks a 45.2 percent increase, or 72.8 million manat ($42.7 million), compared to last year. Karabakh accounted for 192.3 million manat ($112.7 million), while Eastern Zangazur produced 41.5 million manat ($24.3 million).
