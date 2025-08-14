Lithuania expands military stockpiles with new ammunition purchases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania is continuing to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities by investing not only in modern military equipment but also in ammunition, Trend reports.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have boosted their stockpiles with the acquisition of advanced anti-tank underbelly mines worth more than 10 million euros (excluding VAT), designed to counter enemy armored vehicles.

In addition, the military has replenished its warehouses with 155 mm artillery shells for use with PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers. These shorter-range shells are valued at 0.52 million euros (excluding VAT).

“Ammunition stockpiling is a strategically important step in strengthening Lithuania’s defense capabilities. We must ensure that the Lithuanian Armed Forces always have sufficient – or even surplus – modern ammunition, as this is not just about numbers on paper but a guarantee of our people’s safety. We are purchasing and stockpiling 155 mm artillery shells and modern anti-tank mines that are essential for effective deterrence,” said Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė.

The acquisitions were made with the support of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Ammunition replenishment is an integral part of the modernization of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, supporting the development of Lithuania’s first military division, which is set to receive at least 70 percent of the armed forces’ modernization budget over the next decade.

Ammunition remains one of the key elements of combat readiness, necessary both for daily training and for strategic reserves. As the division develops, priority is given not only to combat platforms but also to their supply – especially ammunition and other material resources essential for the effective operation of military units in both peacetime and crises.