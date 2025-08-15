Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan-Russia governmental commission set to meet soon (Exclusive)

Politics Materials 15 August 2025 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Next week, Russia will host the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, an informed source told Trend.

According to the source, the co-chairs of the commission are Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Meanwhile, on August 9, 2024, Baku hosted the 22nd session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

