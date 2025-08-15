Azerbaijan-Russia governmental commission set to meet soon (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Next week, Russia will host the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, an informed source told Trend.

According to the source, the co-chairs of the commission are Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Meanwhile, on August 9, 2024, Baku hosted the 22nd session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.