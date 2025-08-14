Azerbaijan unveils electricity output of Ismayilli-1 small hydropower plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Since its commissioning, the Ismayilli-1 small hydropower plant (SHPP) has produced 36.1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity as of July 1 this year, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, it has been 12 years since the SHPP was inaugurated.

The run-of-river plant was officially opened on August 14, 2013, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

The plant, located near the village of Sumagally in the Ismayilly district, consists of three hydro units and has a total capacity of 1.581 MW.