Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan review results of Washington talks with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. On August 14, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the call, the Kazakh FM extended congratulations on the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the United States during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the U.S., as well as on the progress made in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

The sides noted that the signed documents are of significant importance for promoting peace and stability in the region.

They expressed satisfaction with the level of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership, emphasizing that high-level contacts and visits between the two countries contribute to the further development of bilateral cooperation.

The conversation also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation within regional and international organizations of which both countries are members, and the ministers discussed preparations for upcoming events.

The parties additionally exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.