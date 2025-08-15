Iran, Russia eye cooperation on transport corridors and tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Iran and Russia could prioritize international transport corridors and tourism-related transportation, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

He noted that the two countries have significant potential for cooperation.

Aref emphasized that Iran–Russia collaboration should remain a key focus within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Program.

The Iranian official also highlighted opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.