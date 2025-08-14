Azerbaijan recaps export volume of its Neftchala Industrial District's resident

Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency

KAHF LLC exported over 1,200 tons of fish feed worth millions to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan since 2022. The company is negotiating exports valued at over $5 million to Iraq and Kazakhstan. It invested $7.05 million in its Neftchala plant, which produces 35,000 tons of fish feed annually and employs 20+ people.

