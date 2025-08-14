Azerbaijan recaps export volume of its Neftchala Industrial District's resident
Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency
KAHF LLC exported over 1,200 tons of fish feed worth millions to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan since 2022. The company is negotiating exports valued at over $5 million to Iraq and Kazakhstan. It invested $7.05 million in its Neftchala plant, which produces 35,000 tons of fish feed annually and employs 20+ people.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy