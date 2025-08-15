Azerbaijan's Masalli Industrial District elevates production value in 1H2025

Masalli Industrial District produced 1.5 million manat in goods, up 15 percent from last year. Nine businesses with 14.7 million manat ($8.65 million) in investments have residency status, and six are operating. Entrepreneurs invested 2.12 million manat ($1.25 million), creating over 70 jobs.

