Azerbaijan's Masalli Industrial District elevates production value in 1H2025
Masalli Industrial District produced 1.5 million manat in goods, up 15 percent from last year. Nine businesses with 14.7 million manat ($8.65 million) in investments have residency status, and six are operating. Entrepreneurs invested 2.12 million manat ($1.25 million), creating over 70 jobs.
