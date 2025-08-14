Kazakhstan and China discuss grain hub project in Chengdu
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways and JSC Kedentransservice held a meeting with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group to discuss strategic cooperation, including the creation of a grain hub in Chengdu, China. The project aims to enhance Kazakhstan's agricultural exports and improve access to Southeast Asian markets. Discussions also covered infrastructure development and international logistics corridors.
