Kazakhstan and China discuss grain hub project in Chengdu

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan Railways and JSC Kedentransservice held a meeting with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group to discuss strategic cooperation, including the creation of a grain hub in Chengdu, China. The project aims to enhance Kazakhstan's agricultural exports and improve access to Southeast Asian markets. Discussions also covered infrastructure development and international logistics corridors.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register