PABSEC SecGen sends congratulatory letter to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Asaf Hajiyev has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

"Dear Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva,

I sincerely congratulate you on the great victory for peace. By signing the peace declaration, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has written another brilliant page in the history of independent Azerbaijan.

At the heart of this victory lie profound intellect, thoughtful policy, foresight, refined diplomacy, and love for Azerbaijan. Back in 2003, when Mr. Ilham Aliyev was elected President of Azerbaijan, he stated that not an inch of our country’s land could be the subject of negotiation. The years have shown that our President has always remained true to his word and is recognized worldwide as a pragmatic leader.

Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not only for the two countries — it will bring development to the wider region in which we live. Despite being a small state on the political map of the world, thanks to successful policies, our country occupies a unique place globally. Undoubtedly, you have played a significant role in the implementation of this policy. Your exceptional contributions to promoting Azerbaijan’s moral and cultural values worldwide are undeniable, and you continue your activities with great success. Your work reflects deep intellect, high culture, and the delicate sensibilities inherent to an Azerbaijani woman.

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on this great victory and wish you continued success in your work, good health, and family happiness," the letter reads.