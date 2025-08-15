Former IDPs return to native Vangli and Kolatagh villages in Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, August 15.​ The first group of former IDPs (a total of 172 people) has returned to Vangli and Kolatagh villages in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

At the initial stage, 26 families (89 people) were relocated to Kolatagh, and 22 families (83 people) to Vangli.

Presenting the keys to the apartments, the service's executive director, Telman Karimli, congratulated the residents and wished them a life filled with good fortune in their beloved homeland.

Karimli stated that the state's priority is the rebuilding and construction of occupied regions so that all former internally displaced persons (IDPs) can return to their homes.

"Today, we are writing history. Every step taken here, every hearth lit, is a solid foundation for the future," Karimli said.

He articulated that the potable water infrastructure, electrical grid, gas distribution networks, and telecommunication conduits have been comprehensively reinstated in the localities.



Moreover, the thoroughfares have undergone enhancements, and the transportation infrastructure has been revitalized.



The inhabitants who reestablished their presence in their ancestral locales articulated their elation today and conveyed their appreciation to the stakeholders who facilitated these moments for them.

