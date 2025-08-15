Azerbaijan reports decrease in oil transportation via BTC pipeline for 7M2025
In the first seven months of 2025, 16.2 million tons of oil were transported through the BTC pipeline, down 5.9 percent from last year. Azerbaijani oil made up 83.6 percent (13.5 million tons), with 16.4 percent (2.6 million tons) imported from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy