Azerbaijan reports decrease in oil transportation via BTC pipeline for 7M2025

In the first seven months of 2025, 16.2 million tons of oil were transported through the BTC pipeline, down 5.9 percent from last year. Azerbaijani oil made up 83.6 percent (13.5 million tons), with 16.4 percent (2.6 million tons) imported from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

