Azerbaijan's Karabakh sees growth in count of hotels, their revenues and costs for 2024
In 2024, the number of hotels in Karabakh reached 18, a 28.6 percent increase from 2023. Aghjabedi had the highest number with five hotels. Revenues totaled 7.7 million manat ($4.5 million), while expenses rose to 10.8 million manat ($6.3 million).
