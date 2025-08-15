Azerbaijani Beer “Xırdalan Draft Premium” Wins Prestigious International Taste Award (PHOTO)

The International Taste Institute has announced the winners of its prestigious "Superior Taste Award 2025," with "Xırdalan Draft Premium" — the premium product of Azerbaijan’s №1 beer brand — earning a top distinction.

International Taste Institute, headquartered in Brussels, currently collaborates with more than 250 chefs and sommeliers from prestigious culinary institutions around the world. The “Superior Taste Award” is a globally recognized mark of excellence in the food and beverage industry, honoring products that demonstrate outstanding quality across five key criteria — appearance, aroma, flavor, texture, and aftertaste — as assessed through blind tastings conducted without any packaging or branding.

Launched in 2024, Xırdalan Draft Premium is a pasteurized lager beer made without preservatives and brewed using cold cooking technology, giving it a uniquely smooth and refined flavor profile. It has already become a consumer favorite in Azerbaijan thanks to its soft hop aroma and premium taste.

The Chief Brewer of Carlsberg Azerbaijan, Parviz Baghirov, pointed out that they are proud that the beer produced by them was awarded at the international level: “It is a proud achievement for us that a beer brewed in Azerbaijan, with barley grown in our own fields, has been recognized by one of the world’s most prestigious taste institutes. The main novelty of last year — Xırdalan Draft Premium gained popularity quickly, and we believed in its potential to succeed on the international stage. This award proves that Azerbaijani beer can meet and exceed global expectations.”

It should be noted that Carlsberg Azerbaijan, the producer of Xırdalan beer, has been using local barley in beer production since 2021.

Information about the company:

The brewery Carlsberg Azerbaijan is located in Xirdalan, 10 kilometers from the capital of Azerbaijan. The production capacity of the brewery is 8 million decaliters per year. The company directly employs more than 230 people and has contributed to the creation of over 3,000 jobs across related sectors (suppliers, retail, hotel, and restaurant sectors). The company has invested approximately 75 million manats in the development of the brewery. The company's portfolio includes such famous brands as “Xirdalan”, “Carlsberg”, “Tuborg”, “Kronenbourg Blanc 1664”, and “Afsana”.