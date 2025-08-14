Number of Uzbek travelers to Qatar increases dramatically in 1H2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Tourism from Uzbekistan to Qatar has seen a remarkable surge in the first half of 2025, with travel for leisure accounting for the vast majority of visits. Data from the National Statistics Committee show a significant year-on-year increase in Uzbek travelers heading to the Gulf nation

