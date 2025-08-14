Number of Uzbek travelers to Qatar increases dramatically in 1H2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Tourism from Uzbekistan to Qatar has seen a remarkable surge in the first half of 2025, with travel for leisure accounting for the vast majority of visits. Data from the National Statistics Committee show a significant year-on-year increase in Uzbek travelers heading to the Gulf nation
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy