Kyrgyzstan highlights EAEU future cooperation at intergovernmental council meeting

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 15. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov received the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Cholpon-Ata during the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Trend reports via the president's press service.

The meeting was attended by high-level representatives, including Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev, Armenia’s Vice Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and EEC Chairman Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

Discussions focused on integration interaction, expanding joint projects, and strengthening cooperation among EAEU partners. President Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan prioritizes its participation in the Union, aiming to develop joint initiatives, boost mutual investments, and improve business conditions to generate synergy amid global challenges.

Zhaparov underscored Kyrgyzstan’s advancements over a decade of EAEU affiliation, indicating that by the conclusion of 2024, the nation’s GDP is projected to attain $16.5 billion—representing a 1.5-fold escalation in real terms relative to 2015. He underscored the advantages of affiliation, encompassing augmented commercial synergy and economic collaboration, as well as fortified regional and global alliances.

The president also called for the removal of barriers within the EAEU internal market to facilitate the free movement of goods, capital, services, and labor, and emphasized the importance of expanding joint industrial and agro-industrial projects, particularly in smaller economies. He expressed confidence that collective efforts would strengthen the Union’s integration base, ensuring sustainable economic growth and deeper regional cooperation.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU or EEU) is an economic alliance including five post-Soviet nations situated in Eurasia. The EAEU possesses a unified integrated market. As of 2023, it comprises 183 million individuals and a gross domestic product of over $2.4 trillion. The EAEU promotes the unrestricted flow of goods and services and establishes unified policies in macroeconomics, transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, international trade and investment, customs, technical regulation, competition, and antitrust legislation.

