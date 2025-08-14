Azerbaijan Army conducts training-methodical session with communications officers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Under the current year's training plan, a training-methodical session was held with the participation of communications officers from various types of troops, army corps, and formations of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as from specialized educational institutions operating under the National Defense University, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

During the session aimed at improving the operations of communication units and subunits, ensuring unified communication and automated command systems among the troops, and enhancing the professional training of communications officers within the Azerbaijan Army, the participants were informed about the latest developments in the field of military communications.

As part of the training-methodical session, presentations were given on the capabilities of various types of modern radio stations, their application and development prospects in the radio communication system, as well as on the organization of satellite communications and communication activities.

Specialized officers showed great interest in the presentations demonstrated on newly introduced command systems, communication equipment, radio sets, and digital technologies, as well as the development directions of modern data transmission programs and the organization of cybersecurity and cyber hygiene protocols in the troops.

In the end, participants brought up questions that were tackled, and practical guidance was laid out.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel