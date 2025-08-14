Azerbaijan sees growth in number of hotels and their revenues for 2024
In 2024, Azerbaijan had 859 hotels and hotel-type facilities, a 6.2 percent increase from 2023. Revenues for these establishments grew 42 percent to 694.2 million manat ($408.3 million). Taxes paid to the budget also rose by 17.6 percent, reaching 38.4 million manat ($22.5 million).
