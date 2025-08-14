Azerbaijan witnessing surge in homegrown appetite for goods and services in 6M2025

Domestic consumption growth in Azerbaijan boosted aggregate demand by 8.26 percent in the first half of 2025. Household consumer spending accounted for 58.2 percent of GDP in Q1, increasing by 2.7 percentage points from last year. Goods and services sold to the population rose by 5.1 percent, reaching 37.7 billion manat ($22.2 billion).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register