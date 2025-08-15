Private sector drives significant economic growth in Kazakhstan's Zhetysu
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region
Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region has demonstrated steady economic growth from 2022 to 2025, attracting 1.2 trillion tenge in investments, primarily from private sources. Over 130 projects have been launched, generating thousands of jobs. In early 2025, key sectors such as agriculture, industry, housing, and construction showed significant growth.
