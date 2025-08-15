EAEU steps up economic integration with new sectoral deals

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union met in Cholpon-Ata to sign a series of agreements shaping the bloc’s trade, transport, and healthcare markets. The meeting also marked a decade of the EAEU, highlighting strong economic growth, doubled mutual trade, and ambitious new integration plans.

