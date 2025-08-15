Iran expands lending of agricultural sector nationwide
Iranian banks increased agricultural loans by 31.2 percent to 911 trillion rials ($1.56 billion) in early 2025. Key loans included 642 trillion rials ($1.1 billion) for working capital and 188 trillion rials ($322 million) for new projects. Other loans totaled 65 trillion rials ($111 million) for growth, self-employment, vehicles, and repairs.
