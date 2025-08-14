Uzbekistan, Hong Kong move to establish direct flights

Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 14. Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, Jasurbek Choriyev, met with Chang Man Hin, Deputy Chairman of JDB Group Limited from Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on potential aviation projects connecting Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, and international partners. The parties discussed establishing direct flights between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan, as well as creating an International Aviation Academy in the country.

The talks included detailed plans for launching regular passenger and cargo flights aimed at strengthening logistics, boosting tourism, and enhancing business connectivity. Hong Kong Airlines was proposed as a priority partner and operator for these initiatives.

A central topic was the proposed International Aviation Academy, which will train pilots, technicians, flight attendants, ground staff, and aviation managers in accordance with international standards, including FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and IOSA (Operational Safety Audit) certifications.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong signed an air traffic agreement. This agreement is expected to create new opportunities for Uzbek airlines, increase tourist inflow, and stimulate cargo transit through Uzbekistan to Europe, Türkiye, and other regions.

